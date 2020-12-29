STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With two death penalties, conviction rate at 51%

 The rate of conviction witnessed a steep rise from 35 per cent to 51 per cent in 2020, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat said on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The rate of conviction witnessed a steep rise from 35 per cent to 51 per cent in 2020, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mahesh Bhagwat said on Monday. This include conviction in sensational cases like the rape and murder of three minors at Hajipur village. The accused, Marri Srinivas Reddy, was given death penalty in two cases and lifer in one case.

On a whole, Rachakonda witnessed the courts giving death sentence in two cases, lifer in eight cases, 20-years conviction in one case, wherein four migrant labourers, hailing from Odisha and worked at a brick kiln, were punished for gangrape of a migrant women working in the same kiln, at Maheswaram. A total of 97 contested cases ended in conviction in 2020. 

5,548 cases were compounded in Lok Adalath this year, ranking Rachakonda commissionerate top in Telangana. While 1,858 non-bailable warrants were executed, 82 habitual offenders were detained under the PD Act this year.

Court yet to begin trial in cases related to Nayeem
Hyderabad: Trial in the cases, registered under Rachakonda  commissionerate, related to slain gangster Nayeem is yet to begin. Though cops have filed chargesheets in a few cases, most of the cases are in the stage of finalising the chargesheets. CP Mahesh Bhagwat also admitted the same and pointed out that trial is getting delayed due to administrative reasons. “We will urge the court to expedite the trial once it begins,” he said

