AIMIM chief Owaisi slams BJP for its new laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP for formulating laws against religious conversion by alleged ‘fraudulent means’. Instead, the government must come out with laws which will provide minimum support price to farmers, he added.

Owaisi who was speaking to mediapersons said, “These laws and ordinances issued and given nod by some BJP ruled States are against the Constitution and the BJP is creating an atmosphere of hate for the Muslim community.”

The MP added, “I challenge the BJP. Why don’t you make a law on providing MSP to the farmers that is the need of the hour. For so many weeks thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi.” Meanwhile, he welcomed the Allahabad HC order quashing an FIR against a Muslim man for marrying a Hindu woman and ruling that she had a right to live her life on her own terms.