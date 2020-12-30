Balka Suman calls Bandi ‘characterless’

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Slamming BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making objectionable comments against KCR, government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that if the former continues this practice, there will be retaliation from the part of the TRS. He was addressing the media, along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, here on Tuesday. Stating that Telangana achieved Statehood because of the struggles of the TRS supremo, Suman took a dig at Bandi by calling him “a characterless leader”.“You were elected by the people as their Parliamentarian. But what have you done for the people of your constituency till date,” Suman asked.