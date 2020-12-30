Balka Suman calls Bandi ‘characterless’

KARIMNAGAR: Slamming BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making objectionable comments against KCR, government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that if the former continues this practice, there will be retaliation from the part of the TRS. He was addressing the media, along with BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, here on Tuesday. Stating that Telangana achieved Statehood because of the struggles of the TRS supremo, Suman took a dig at Bandi by calling him “a characterless leader”.“You were elected by the people as their Parliamentarian. But what have you done for the people of your constituency till date,” Suman asked.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari blessed with baby girl, shares first photo
Singapore man arrested for spying in US on behest of China
Mehbooba Mufti, NC demand probe after allegations surface against 'encounter' in J-K's Srinagar
Pakistan Air Force announces production of JF-17 Thunder Block 3 fighter jets
Nepal political crisis: 'Tired of making deals' with rival leader Prachanda, says PM KP Sharma Oli
Ailing baby on Delhi-Bengaluru flight dies onboard despite emergency landing