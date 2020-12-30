BJYM blocks highways across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Yuva Morcha on Tuesday blocked the national highways demanding that the government release recruitment notification for the vacant positions and provide financial assistance to private teachers, who have been hit hard by the pandemic. The police arrested the protesters and ensured the smooth flow of traffic.

The BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash along with his party cadres blocked the National Highway-161 at Sangareddy for nearly an hour bringing the flow of traffic to a standstill. He demanded that the State government implements the unemployment compensation scheme immediately. He said that over two lakh jobs were vacant in the government sector.

Speaking to media, he said, “The CM came to power with a promise of providing an unemployment compensation of Rs 3,016 to the unemployed youths. Though 24 months has passed, the government has not fulfilled its promise. Due worth Rs 72,384 should be paid to 38 lakh unemployed youths.” The BJYM leaders alleged that except CM’s family members, none were employed in the State.