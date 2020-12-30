STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Chandrasekhar Rao pats his govt, officials on Palle Pragathi

Programme turning villages into role models for the country, says CM; directs officials to increase green cover further 

Published: 30th December 2020 08:24 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that the Palle Pragathi programme, which is “changing the topography of the villages for the better”, should be continued in the same spirit. Rao expressed satisfaction that the programmes taken under the Palle Pragathi programme had turned Telangana villages into role models for the country. 

Rao held a review on the Palle Pragathi programme where Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao and others were present. He directed officials to accord top priority for increasing green cover in villages under Palle Pragathi. He recalled that natural forests were developed in 18,968 habitations so far against the target of 19,595 habitations. “Set up walking tracks, gyms and arrange benches in natural forests,” Rao directed officials. Land for common dumpyards was identified in 12,734 villages and works were going on, he said.

Construction of Vaikunta Dhamams were going on in 12,738 villages and would be completed in the next two to three months. “TS became the first state in the country which is utilising the funds released under MNERGA scheme for public utilities. Under Employment Guarantee Scheme, besides providing employment to agriculture labourers, public utility programmes are taken  up. “The target for this year for employment days is 11 crore while the State has already accounted for 14 crore days. By end of this fiscal, there is a possibility of having 20 crore employment days. It is a moment of pride for us that Central government teams visiting our State have praised the works undertaken in TS,” the  CM said.

