STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC nod for bund construction on Mallanna Sagar 

Recently, the government had filed an interim application with a plea to modify the impugned order, in order for it to go ahead with construction of the bund.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pavimg way for the construction of a 22.6-km-long bund on the Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday modified its previous order, and directed the State government to construct the structure by following the due process of law. 

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a petition filed by a farmer named C Ummareddy and two others. Their petition challenged the panchanama of the authorities concerned in taking possession of the petitioners’ lands in Etigadda Kistapur village in Medak. The petitioners urged the court to suspend the panchanama dated September 6, 2019, and direct authorities not to interfere with the ownership of their lands, which are under acquisition for the bund construction.

On November 22 last year, the Green Bench of the High Court had directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the case. Back then, the government counsel had said that the standing crops on the petitioners’ lands would not be disturbed. The case had not come up for hearing since then, until now. 

Recently, the government had filed an interim application with a plea to modify the impugned order, in order for it to go ahead with construction of the bund. When the matter came up for hearing, the bench felt that its previous order needed to be modified, and stated that the entire bund construction could not be stopped. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Mallanna Sagar Reservoir
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp