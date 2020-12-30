Junior doctors at Nizamabad GGH stage stir over lack of facilities

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The junior doctors at Nizamabad Government Medical College staged a protest in front of the main gate of Government General Hospital (GGH), Nizamabad, on Tuesday over lack of facilities in their hostel. They alleged that the principal of the medical college has been neglecting their representations and has been turning a blind eye. Junior doctors added that the hostel doesn’t even provide food on time. Responding to the allegations, the medical college principal, Dr K Indira said that she was ready to hold talks with junior doctors and resolve their problems. Indira also mentioned that she invited the junior doctors for a meeting on Wednesday.