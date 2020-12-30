Justice league

By Express News Service

HC orders Adilabad SHO to file FIR or face action

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, directed the Adilabad police to register an FIR and take necessary action which included taking into custody of those who have threatened the petitioners with dire consequences. Further, the bench directed the police to provide protection to the petitioners and their property. If there is dereliction of duty, the station house officer (SHO) concerned should be suspended. The bench passed this interim order in an appeal filed by Feroz Ahmed Khan and Chanda Venkatesh from Adilabad seeking direction to the police to take criminal action against a person named A Akash and his henchmen based on their complaint. As for the case, the appellants have challenged the order of a single judge who disposed of their petition by granting liberty to them to avail remedies available in law with regard to the dispute pertaining to a land in Belluri village of Adilabad. On Tuesday, Inspector K Purushotham and SHO A Hari Babu of Adilabad Rural PS appeared before the court. State Advocate General BS Prasad submitted that the concerned SHO has given an undertaking that he would immediately register an FIR on the basis of petitioners’ complaint against A Akash. He urged the court not to initiate any contempt proceedings.After hearing the above submissions, the bench directed the SHO to provide police protection to the petitioners. The bench directed the police to submit report regarding the steps taken on the issue and posted the matter to December 31 for further hearing.

Petition filed in Emaar scam case, hearing in Jan

A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court with a plea to re-conduct land acquisition process afresh by paying compensation, rehabilitation, and appropriate resettlement in accordance with Land Acquisition Act, 2013 with regard to lands situated in Nanakramguda in Rangareddy district which are part of Emaar scam case. When the petition filed by K Hareesh and 80 others came up for hearing on Tuesday, a division bench of the court comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud questioned the petitioners as to how they would adjudicate the matter when the cases pertaining to Emaar properties were pending before the trial court. How the present case could be filed after more than 15 years from the award passed in the year 2005, the bench asked. The bench said that AP was certainly a party in the case as per the AP Reorganisation Act as the land acquisition took place during the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. The bench directed the petitioners to submit a copy of the order passed earlier by the HC in a related issue and posted the matter to January 4 next year for further hearing.