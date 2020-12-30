STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR ‘gifts’ pay hike to government staff

Over 9 lakh employees in TS to get salary hike; govt to enhance their retirement age too.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

TGO and TNGO leaders call on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Tuesday announced a hike in salaries of all its employees, and enhanced their retirement age, which is currently 58 years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called it a New Year’s gift.  

The salary hike will benefit around 9,36,976 employees, including daily-wage employees, homeguards, anganwadi workers, outsourced employees among others. The salaries of TSRTC employees will also rise; the government, and not the TSRTC, will bear the additional financial burden. 

The government will constitute a three-member official committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and the hike in salary and enhancement of retirement age will be implemented only after the committee submits its report, according to a press release from the Chief Minister’s Office. 

The three-member committee will meet in the first week of January and study the report of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC). The committee will meet the employees’ unions in the second week of the January.  Later, the government will take a final decision on the matter.

The CM said that besides increasing the salaries and retirement age, the government will also take a final decision by February on giving promotions, transfers and simplifying the service rules of employees. 

Employees would get all terminal benefits on the day of their retirement, the CM said. The government will also take a decision by February on compassionate employment. Leaders of TGOs and TNGOs, namely V Mamatha, M Rajender and R Pratap, called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and thanked him for the decision. 

Recruitment from Feb

The CM said that the filling up of vacant posts in government departments will begin from February, following suggestions by the three-member committee on promotion channel, problems with regard to the new zonal system etc, and later, a meeting of the State Cabinet, which will take the final decision. 

KCR praised the role of State government employees in the Telangana Statehood movement and mentioned that his government had given 42 per cent fitment to government employees after the State formation. The TRS had assured in its 2018 Assembly election manifesto that the retirement age of the government employees would be increased from 58 to 61. “We are committed to implementing the same,” Rao said. He, however, added that the official committee would discuss the retirement age with the employees’ unions. 

3-member committee to be constituted

The State government will constitute a three-member official committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, and the hike in salary and enhancement of retirement age will be implemented only 
after the committee submits its report, said the CMO

