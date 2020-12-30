KCR has picked BJP over ryots: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Tuesday alleged a conspiracy by the TRS government in removing the Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) procurement centres, which were established in the Congress regime. To protest the decision, the Congress will organise protests from the mandal to State-level with a demand to roll back the decision.

The procurement centres purchase agricultural produce from farmers. The Congress held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MLC Jeevan Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Jagga Reddy, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and other office-bearers of Kisan Congress.

Jeevan Reddy said the farmers would not get MSP due to the new laws. “Let the TRS government clarify whether it supports farmers or the anti-farmer BJP government. The closure of procurement centres shall herald the beginning of the downfall of the KCR regime,” the Congress leader said.

Uttam said the Congress would organise protests in all mandal headquarters from December 30 to January 8 and memorandums would be submitted to Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs). On January 11, protests would be held at all district headquarters and a State-level protest will be held on January 18.

Bhatti Vikramarka urged the CM to read the Constitution which emphasised the term “welfare State”. “The government should not calculate profits and losses while implementing welfare schemes,” he said.

