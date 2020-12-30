STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of deceased toddy tappers to get ex gratia soon in Telangana

Goud also discussed the prospect of promotions for Additional Commissioner officers,  Inspectors, and others, in the Department of Prohibition and Excise.

Published: 30th December 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, in a review meeting on Tuesday, directed Excise officials to prepare a report within a week for determining ex gratia payment to toddy tappers in case of accidental death or permanent disability.

With this, the pending ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the families of toddy tappers who have died and also to tappers who were permanently disabled. Besides, Rs 10,000 to families of tappers who were temporarily disabled.

The Minister also asked officials to formulate a report with steps for setting up an organic palm wine or ‘Neera’ byproduct manufacturing unit at Nandanavanam in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Neera can only be, consumed within three hours of its extraction and the proposed manufacturing unit will help to increase the shelf life of the product.

Goud also discussed the prospect of promotions for Additional Commissioner officers,  Inspectors, and others, in the Department of Prohibition and Excise. He said, “Promotions and transfers should be completed, in the new year.” 

‘Neera’ byproduct making unit
'Neera' byproduct making unit

