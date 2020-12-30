Loss-hit zoos all over Telangana to hike entry fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On being closed for nearly seven months during the lockdown, zoos in Telangana have incurred a loss of Rs 10 crore. To counter the loss at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, and other zoological parks, the Forest Department is planning to increase the entry fee.

The current entry fee in Hyderabad zoo is Rs 50 each for adults and Rs 30 for children up to 10 years. On weekends, the zoo charges Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children. There are separate charges for carrying cameras. The current fee is almost double from what the zoo charged in late 2018.

The prospect of hiking the fee was discussed in the annual meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT) held at Aranya Bhavan here on Tuesday, chaired by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy. The Minister was briefed by officials that funds through donations and adoption of zoo animals remain insufficient. The Minister directed officials to review entry fees charged in other zoo parks in the country and submit a report. “In order to improve entertainment value for visitors, zoo parks should formulate appropriate proposals to carry out innovative activities in collaboration with organisations like the Wildlife and Snake Society,” he said.