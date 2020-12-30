Mystery over Telangana man’s death in US

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: An NRI from Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, Nallamada Devender Reddy, 40, died under mysterious circumstances at Edison in New Jersey, US, on Tuesday (IST). Reddy was a spokesperson of the pink party in the US.

According to reports, Reddy died while he was inside a stationary car. As per details on a Gofundme page, made by his friends, the police is looking into the details of the accident that led to his death. Reddy is survived by his wife and six-year-old daughter and was also taking care of his 70-year-old mother.

His elder brother, Ravinder Reddy, who is a doctor in Hyderabad, came to know about the incident soon after it happened. Reddy completed engineering and moved to the USA around 20 years ago to work for a company.

According to Ravinder, Devender came out from his house there to bring back an official document from his car. While he was sitting in the car, talking on the phone, there was a blast and the car caught fire, leading to his death.

Ravinder Reddy said that he had spoken with Devender Reddy around 10 days ago and added that the police department concerned in New Jersey have registered a case and the probe is underway.