NAFSCOB gets its first Telugu chief

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman of the Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Karimnagar District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB), was unanimously elected as Chairman of the National Federation of State Co-operative Banks (NAFSCOB) Limited, at the general body meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This is the first time in the 55-year history of NAFSCOB, an apex body for co-operative banks in the country, that a Telugu person was elected as the national chief. Ravinder Rao will head the NAFSCOB, which comprises 33 State co-operative banks and 393 district co-operative central banks in the country, for a period of five years.

Earlier in the day, Ravinder Rao was also presented with a special award by the NAFSCOB under the democratic management practices and good governance category.