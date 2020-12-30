STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NAFSCOB gets its first Telugu chief

Published: 30th December 2020 10:19 AM

TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao takes charge as NAFSCOB chief in Mumbai on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Konduru Ravinder Rao, chairman of the Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Karimnagar District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB), was unanimously elected as Chairman of the National Federation of State Co-operative Banks (NAFSCOB) Limited, at the general body meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

This is the first time in the 55-year history of NAFSCOB, an apex body for co-operative banks in the country, that a Telugu person was elected as the national chief. Ravinder Rao will head the NAFSCOB, which comprises 33 State co-operative banks and 393 district co-operative central banks in the country,  for a period of five years.

Earlier in the day, Ravinder Rao was also presented with a special award by the NAFSCOB under the democratic management practices and good governance category.

