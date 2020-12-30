STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Nalgonda Collector holds meet with Kistarampally oustees

Responding to this, the Collector said that he will contact the government and inform it about the requests of oustees.

Published: 30th December 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Nalgonda Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil held a meeting with Kistarampally oustees at the District Collectorate, on Tuesday. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and the leaders of various political parties were also present. During the meeting, the oustees explained various problems faced by them to the Collector.

While addressing the gathering, MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy pointed out that the announcement of a proper Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package is getting affected due to the delay in land acquisition process. He also blasted the officials saying that they are not concerned about the hardships faced by ryots.

Mentioning that neither him nor the protesting farmers are against the project, Rajagopal Reddy said that the contractors and authorities can resume the reservoir works after clearing the R&R package. Questioning why the TRS government is implementing one system for KLIS oustees and another for the others, Rajagopal Reddy demanded that the authorities provide compensation to the oustees immediately.
Kistarampally oustees MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
