Pubs and bars in Telangana to remain open till 1 am on New Year's Day

The excise department in a letter to the revenue department said: "Permission may be granted subject to observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19."

Clubs, pubs and restaurants that serve liquor have been permitted to organise events for New Year's Day despite the spread of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pubs and bars in Telangana can remain open till 1 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, while wine shops in the state can remain open till midnight, said the state excise department on Wednesday. 

The excise department permitted clubs, pubs and restaurants that serve liquor to organise events for New Year's Day despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and spread of its new strain.

The excise department in a letter to the revenue department said: "Permission may be granted subject to observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19."      

This week, state health minister Eatala Rajender and Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao both warned citizens to avoid celebrations of New Year parties.

It is learned that the Director of Public Health also wrote to the Police, Excise and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to ban parties in the city considering the new strain of the virus.   

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar has imposed a ban on gatherings in gated communities, hotels, resorts, farmhouses and playgrounds on December 31.

