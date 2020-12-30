Rs 35 crore to upgrade organ transplant facilities in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department will upscale its organ transplant facilities in the Gandhi Hospital by adding five new operation theatres equipped for this. It has allocated Rs 35 crore for the same and the facilities of this will be ready in nine months. Health Minister Eatala Rajender met the manufacturers of medical devices on Tuesday to discuss the issues of maintenance and pricing in light of the department planning to buy more equipment, specifically for cardiac cath labs and transplantation.

The government plans to procure three MRI machines and 11 CT scan machines. “The government intends to increase the facilities in government hospitals so that people do not have to spend Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh,” the Minister said.He also met TSMSIDC officials to discuss the modalities of the same. “The idea is to be able to have a 20-hour day to conduct such operations,” he said.