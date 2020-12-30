RTC driver, kin attempt suicide at Sangareddy RTC depot

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Tension prevailed at the Sangareddy RTC depot on Tuesday after an RTC bus driver, Nagbhushanam, along with his wife and children, arrived at the depot with a bottle of petrol and threatened to kill themselves. According to Nagbhushanam, they decided to take the extreme step as the officials concerned had been harassing him by not allotting duties for quite some time now. Nagbhushanam was pacified by the depot manager, who promised to look into the issue.