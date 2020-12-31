STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah to steer Bus Yatra ahead of MLC elections in Telangana

However, since the campaign time was less in the GHMC elections, the BJP had to satisfy itself with whirlwind tours by leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS/shekhar yadav)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State BJP is all set to bring in senior leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, into the scene ahead of Warangal, Khammam Municipal elections, and the Graduate MLC elections. The saffron party is planning to kick-start a Bus Yatra after Sankranti, in the third week of January. The yatra  would cover the entire State in a span of one month.

During the GHMC elections, the BJP had roped in Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among other senior BJP leaders for the election campaign. 

This time too, the BJP State unit is preparing to deploy all top leaders. During the GHMC election campaign, Amit Shah had said that the party would put in all its might to come to power in the next General Elections in 2023. 

Earlier, the BJP had planned a padayatra or Bus Yatra before the GHMC elections. However, since the campaign time was less in the GHMC elections, the BJP had to satisfy itself with whirlwind tours by leaders. The BJP is now strategically planning the Bus Yatra covering all major towns much ahead elections.

“The Bus Yatra will be led by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. During the yatra, we will focus on strengthening the party at the ground level. The route map is yet to be finalised,” said a top BJP leader. 

