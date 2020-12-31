BJP cadre attempt to obstruct Koppula

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Tension prevailed at Gollapalli village in Jagtial on Wednesday after a few saffron party activists tried to obstruct Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar, when the latter arrived at the village to attend a programme.

According to sources, based on a tipoff that the BJP cadre were planning to stage a protest near the programme venue, the police had arranged major bandobust in Gollapalli. They even took a few BJP cadre into preventive custody on Tuesday night itself. However, on Wednesday, a group of saffron party activists, under the aegis of Dharmapuri in-charge Kannam Anjaiah, reached the spot and tried to obstruct the Minister, after which the cops took more BJP activists into custody.

Lathicharge in police station

In the meantime, the arrested cadre tried to burn the effigy of the Minister at the local police station to where they were shifted. However, the cops prevented their bid, as a result of which the personnel and the saffron cadre entered into a scuffle and the former had to resort to lathicharge upon the activists to disburse them.

At one point, the agitated BJP workers even tried to break open the gate of the Gollapalli police station, during which a few of them sustained minor injuries. Finally, amidst much chaos, the saffron activists set the effigy of Koppula Eshwar afire.On learning about the incident, former MLA and senior BJP leader Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy rushed to the police station and staged a protest in front of it, with his followers.

According to sources, the detained saffron party activists are still under custody.It may be recalled that a row had erupted between the TRS and BJP activists a few days ago after the ruling party activists removed a few flexis erected by the BJP, though the latter had obtained permission to set them up. At that time itself the BJP leaders had warned that they would obstruct Eshwar from attending the programme.