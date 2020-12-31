Crime rate drops by 6% in Telangana, violence against women goes up

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the over all crime rate has dropped by six per cent as compared to 2019 in Telangana, the Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday, said that the Telangana police had taken strict measures to prevent Maoist activities in the State.

Although the crime rate has gone down in the State, crime against women has slightly gone up, especially cases of rape, outraging modesty, and bigamy. Dowry harassment cases have gone down. No major violence was reported in connection with the Maoists, the DGP said and added that as many as 11 exchange of fire between Maoists took place resulting in the death of 11 Maoists cadres. Police arrested 135 extremists including two State committee members and four district committee members of other groups.

“The efforts of Maoists to revive the movement in Telangana were effectively thwarted by police. Of the total 18 members Central committee members of Maoist party, at least 12 are from Telugu States and 10 are from Telangana. However, we strictly kept a vigil on entry of extremists into TS from neighbouring States,” the DGP said.

Underlining the police performance during lockdown, Mahender Reddy said that at least 72 policemen died fighting Covid-19 and government has sanctioned compensation for the bereaved family members.

Speaking about other crimes, he said there had been a significant decrease in crimes such as murders, dacoities, robberies, burglaries, ordinary thefts, rioting, cheating, chain snatching, white collar offences, and road accidents. With the investigation officers working hard to submit proper evidences before court of law, the conviction rates have been increased from 29.4 per cent in 2019 to 48 .5 per cent in 2020. Four death penalty cases were reported in 2020, he added. A total 350 offenders were detained under PD Act during 2020 to prevent repeated offences in the State.

The crime against SC/STs increased during 2020 to 2,096 as compared to 1,890 in 2019. As many as 32 murder cases, 265 rape of SC/ST women, 317 injury cases, two arson cases, 1,372 other cases and 108 ST/SC Atrocities cases were reported.The overall rape and outrage of modesty cases have increased as many are coming out to register cases. No complaint was denied by the police personnel. Soon after complaints were received, the cases were registered and probe was taken up.

SHE Teams swung into action

SHE teams attended 4,855 complaints from women on harassment in public places resulting in 567 FIRs, 614 petty cases, and 1,035 counselling cases. As many as 1,228 were warned and let off. Services of Bharosa Centres were extended to three more districts-- Vikarabad, Warangal, and Sangareddy