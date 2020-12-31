File counter to Revanth’s PIL in 4 weeks: HC to respondents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the respondents — My Home Constructions Private Limited, Hyderabad; DLF Limited, New Delhi; and RMZ Corp, Bengaluru — to file their counter affidavits in four weeks in the PIL filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy complaining that the authorities concerned have acted arbitrarily in parting the government land, of about 31.25 acres situated at Rayadurg in Serilingampally of Rangareddy district.

Revanth alleged that the State acted in favour of private entities and allowed them to make huge profit at the cost of State exchequer. Revanth Reddy, in his PIL, alleged that the ultimate beneficiary of the subject land is My Home constructions company belonging to Jupally Rameswar Rao who is close to the ruling TRS party. The bench posted the matter to January 28 next year for further hearing.