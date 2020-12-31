Jubilee Hills Housing Society polls put on hold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the Telangana High Court has directed the State Cooperative Election Authority not to issue election notification or conduct election for the Managing Committee of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society.

The judge passed this interim order recently in batch petitions filed by B Ravindranath and others of the society seeking direction to the authorities concerned to conduct a fair election for the Managing Committee of the society only after finalising the voters list. The petitioners’ counsels urged the court to direct the State to conduct a detailed inquiry into the act of the incumbent Managing Committee, with T Narendra Chowdary as its president, in allegedly excluding/deleting hundreds of eligible members in the voters list.

Meanwhile, the counsels appearing for the respondents submitted that there was no need to pass any order against issuance of election notification since there were no ineligible members in the voters list. After hearing both sides, Justice Ramachandra Rao passed the above interim order and reserved his judgment.