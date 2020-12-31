KTR lauds 4 startup founders

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated founders of four startups who met the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday. Rama Rao congratulated Arun Kumar Rapolu, Director of Dhira — a movie made completely in Telangana and produced by Hyderabad-based startup A-Theorem Studios. The Minister also congratulated Pallav Bajjuri, co-founder and CEO of Kahaniya, Srinivas Madhavam, founder and CEO of Exprs and Sricharan Lakkaraju, founder of stuMagz for operating successful startups.
