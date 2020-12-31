Maoist couple surrenders before police in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ MAHABUBABAD: A Maoist couple surrendered before Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) P Pramod Kumar here on Wednesday. According to sources, the surrendered couple have been identified as Yalam Narender alias Sampath, 32, hailing from Annaram area of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, and Podiam Devi, hailing from Mulugu district.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil and Eturunagaram division Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gaush Alam were also present.Speaking to the media, Pramod Kumar said that while Narender was a member of an area committee of the Maoist party and the in-charge of its communication-wing, Devi was a member of the communication-wing.

DGP lauds Mahabubabad SP for curbing LWE

State Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday, congratulated Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Nandyala Koti Reddy and his team for taking effective measures to curb Maoist activities and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district. He presented an award to Koti Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.