Pay hike for Telangana staff will eat up 70% revenue expenses

In such circumstances, a major share of the revenue will go towards committed expenditure such as salaries, subsidies and welfare schemes such as Aasara pension and Rythu Bandhu. 

Published: 31st December 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government’s decision to hike the salaries of its employees will burden the exchequer as it is estimated to take up 70 per cent of the State’s revenue expenditure. The capital expenditure will be reduced considerably in future as the State has been facing a financial crisis for the last two years. 

In 2014-15, Rs 12,200 crore was spent on salaries and wages, which has now increased to Rs 25,000 crore a year. If the government gives 10 per cent hike, the exchequer will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 2,500 crore-Rs 3,000 crore per year. “Every one per cent hike will burden the exchequer by Rs 250 crore,” sources said. 

If the government gives 20 per cent hike, it will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 6,000 crore. However, most of the employees are not happy with the hike as they have been demanding for 33 per cent fitment, for which the government would need around Rs 8,250 crore additional funds every year. “It is not acceptable for me if the government gives just a 10 per cent hike,” a senior employee told Express. 

On the other hand, officials of the Finance Department have strongly recommended a 10 per cent hike only. Last time, the government had given 43 per cent fitment to the employees. Now, it is to be seen if it would give 33 per cent fitment. 

In 2016-17, the government employees’ salaries comprised 26 per cent of the total revenue expenditure. The committed expenditure of the State, including salaries, wages, pensions, subsidies and debt service, was 56 per cent of the total revenue expenditure. As Telangana’s debt burden has been rising, it will dent its revenues in the years to come.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to convene a meeting with TGOs and TNGOs at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, which would be attended by around 350 employee union leaders. 

For representational purposes.
For representational purposes
