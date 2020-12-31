Speed up development works in Mudhole: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the authorities concerned to expedite all developmental works taken up in Mudhole constituency soon.

The Chief Minister gave this direction after Mudhole TRS MLA G Vittal Reddy met him at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum regarding various pending developmental works in his constituency.

According to sources, the MLA has, in the memorandum, requested the Chief Minister to take up relief and rehabilitation works for the residents of Gundegaon village in Bhainsa mandal as the village would soon be submerged.

He also requested the Chief Minister to direct the officials concerned to expedite the remaining works of the 10-km CC canal under Gaddanna Vagu soon.

Meanwhile, Vittal Reddy informed KCR that the works pertaining to Pipri Lift Irrigation Project, which was introduced to provide irrigation water to 6,000 acres of land in the district, have not begun yet.