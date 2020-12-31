STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana bars, pubs open till 1 am on NYE, liquor stores till midnight

Strangely, the decisions are in contrast with advisories issued by health authorities and cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Excise department accorded permission to licenced bars and pubs to operate on December 31 till 1 am and to liquor stores to operate until midnight. 

The department has also accorded event permit to clubs, pubs and restaurants (including Haritha Restaurants) in the twin cities to serve liquor for new year celebration events within the prescribed time limits. These decisions are in contrast to the advisories of Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao. Both have advised the citizens to stay away from new year parties or gatherings in view of the pandemic.  

A letter written by the Excise department to the Revenue Department read: “Permission may be granted subject to observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Covid-19.” However, the Cyberabad police has not given permission for any sort of new year gatherings or parties in pubs, hotels, gated communities, resorts, etc.  

However, no such decision has been announced yet by the Hyderabad or Rachakonda police commissionerates. According to data from the Beverage Corporation of Telangana, liquor worth `300 crore was sold between December 30 and 31 in 2019. More than half of the purchases were from 174 wine shops located within GHMC limits.

