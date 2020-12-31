STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC raps state govt over failure to impose night curfew, restrict New Year revelry

"If the Telangana government is not vigilant, then the new virus will not only spread like a wild fire, but it will be like a forest fire," the court observed

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to various news reports about the discovery of a new COVID-19 strain in the UK which is highly contagious and the possibility of second wave, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to be extremely vigilant in tackling the virus.

While expressing its displeasure at the state government over its failure to impose night curfew and have restrictions on New Year celebrations and gatherings at marriages and other functions, the court said states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan have already imposed a ban on such celebrations and night curfew was also imposed in cities like Mumbai.

"Many states have already taken concrete steps by imposing night curfew, strengthening surveillance and medical infrastructure facilities and so on. If the Telangana government is not vigilant, then the new virus will not only spread like a wild fire, but it will be like a forest fire. As Telangana is a landlocked state, if the virus spreads it will go to neighbouring states. The new variant is more dangerous than the earlier one and is much more contagious. Mere closure of Tank Bund, Necklace Road and other roads is not enough," the court observed.

The court directed the Telangana government to consider imposing a ban on public gatherings to celebrate New Year and also imposing Section 144 to prevent a spike in the number of cases.

Further, the court directed the state to take action against the violators of the GOs issued imposing restrictions on public gatherings such as not more than 50 persons allowed to attend a marriage and so on. Besides strengthening the existing medical infrastructure and other required facilities to tackle the pandemic, the court also directed the state to consider usage of non-biometric machines at fair price shops.

With regard to persons who have come from the UK, the court directed the government to consider issuing a GO to warn such persons that they would be prosecuted if they do not cooperate with the administration and try to escape from the machinery.

The court passed these directions after a batch of PILs was filed seeking directions to the state government to provide medical equipment, medicines and trained staff in all the designated COVID-19 hospitals and another batch of PILs was filed against exorbitant charges being collected by various private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

The court directed the state to submit a report regarding the steps taken and contemplated to tackle the pandemic and posted the matter to January 21 for further hearing.

