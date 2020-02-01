Home States Telangana

15-year-old hangs self in school

The parents and family  members of the student staged a protest in front of the school, demanding action against the accused teacher. 

Published: 01st February 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

hangs hanged himself

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 15-year-old student hung himself at a reading room of his private school during school hours on Friday.  The boy, K Teja, was allegedly upset after a teacher scolded him for coming in late and growing close to a girl student. The school management sent the body to his house with the help of students.

The parents and family  members of the student staged a protest in front of the school, demanding action against the accused teacher. The protest continued till late on Friday and the body could not be taken to the hospital for autopsy till 6.30 pm.The local inspector of police Naresh and sub-inspector Bala Krishna promised the parents that they would get justice and took the body to Bhadrachalam Hospital for autopsy.

