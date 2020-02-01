Congress now gears up to face cooperative societies elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress Committee is getting ready to face cooperative societies election which are likely to be held soon. With Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao giving a go-ahead signal for conducting the elections, the Congress leaders went into a huddle at TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s residence on Friday and took stock of the situation and drew up a strategy to face the next challenge.

With the party suffering reverses in the recently held municipal elections, the leaders appeared keen to redouble their efforts to avert a repeat of the disaster.Uttam Kumar Reddy went through the finer points of the cooperative societies election with the leaders and wanted to them ensure that the party would come up with better show this time. The leaders discussed the areas of their strengths and weaknesses and tried to take measures accordingly.

The TPCC president was unhappy over the way the TRS had abused its power to rig the elections in urban local bodies. He felt that bending rules at will, the ruling party had made MLCs to vote in ULBs where they were in shortage of votes to vote for their candidate even though the MLC concerned did not register in advance as a voter in the local body.He said that the TRS had used strong-arm tactics to bulldoze its way. It had intimidated the Congress nominees to ensure that they would not have any difficulty in winning several ULBs, he said. “We will take legal recourse till we get justice,” Uttam Kumar said.

Uttam wanted the party to expose KCR on how hollow his promises had remained particulary Rythu Bandhu which was not implemented for all farmers in this year. The party also did not honour its promise of waiving agriculture loans. Those who attended the meeting included: K Jana Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, T Jayaparaskh Reddy, Md Ali Shabber, Vamsichand Reddy, and Marri Shashidhar Reddy among others.