Sabitha issues orders to rebuild crumbling school

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teacher appointed to a government school in Mulugu just a month ago came to the rescue of his students. He highlighted the issue of the school’s dilapidated condition on Twitter and grabbed the attention Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The minister soon responded that officials concerned have been directed to take action.

Alothu Suman, teacher at Mandal Parishad Public School in Kadekal of Wazeedu Mandal in Mulugu district tweeted a picture of dilapidated building of the school along with the students in front of it on Friday. He tagged IT Minister, KT Rama Rao, requesting him to take up works to renovate the school. He also said that the school lacks functional toilets and drinking water facility. Replying to the Tweet, Sabitha posted on Twitter that she had informed the Commissioner of School Education and issued directions to construct a new school building.

Speaking to Express, Suman said, “The condition of building made me sad. Students here belong to Scheduled Tribe, as the school is located in an agency area. I decided to bring the matter to the notice of Minister KT Rama Rao, as he considers all complaints. I am happy the education minister considered the issue and took action immediately.”