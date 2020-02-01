‘Set up more Navodaya schools in Telangana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar has urged Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar to recommend to the Centre to set up Navodaya schools in all districts of Telangana. In a letter to Niti Aayog vice-chairman on Friday, Vinod Kumar said that the State government has reorganised the districts to 33 and hence need more schools.‘’It is disturbing to note the skewed distribution of Centrally-aided schools in favour of Northern and Central India. With only nine schools in 33 districts for its 3.52 crore population, Telangana State has been grossly neglected in the allocation of new schools.

States with similar or lesser levels of population such as Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand and Assam have twice or thrice the number of Navodaya schools compared to Telangana. As Telangana is the youngest State in the country there is a need for increasing Navodaya schools in every district,’’ Vinod Kumar said in the letter.

The TSPB vice-chairman pointed out that Rajiv Kumar had earlier emphasised the significance of India becoming a knowledge economy. He urged NITI Aayog to recommend to the Centre to build one Navodaya school in each district.The TSPB vice-chairman recalled that the TRS MPs including himself raised the issue in the Lok Sabha several times earlier.