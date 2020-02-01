State’s 2BHK houses in Kollur to be ready by May

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The State government’s ambitious project to provide the poor with a house will be completed in four to five months, said the project manager. The Phase-I of the 2BHK (double bedroom) Housing Scheme in Kollur of Tellapur municipality will be ready by May while the Phase-II will be ready by June, said Project Manager G Ashok. Around 17,000 2BHK houses, which will accommodate close to a lakh people, will be constructed in the two phases.

The State government’s 2BHK Housing Scheme aims at providing 100% subsidised housing to the poor. The government has planned this project in Kollur to provide houses for the poor living in Hyderabad and surrounding villages. The construction of the subsidised buildings in Kollur are being carried out by private agencies and are on par with private apartments.

The 2BHK houses built in Kollur of Tellapur

municipality in Sangareddy district

“Many double bedroom works have completed and the contractor is expediting the works to complete it by May-end. All necessary arrangements for the residents are being made in the locality,” said Ashok. Phase-I has 14 blocks and around 10,000 families could reside in nine-storeyed buildings and every double bedroom is spread across 550 sqft, said officials. Phase-I works are being done by KBR Construction Company from Bengaluru. The project manager said they were setting up 38 lifts in 14 blocks of Phase-I. Shopping complex, schools, market and other facilities are also being constructed in Phase-I.

Phase-II is being constructed across 120 acres in 117 blocks and around 1,566 double bedroom houses will be constructed here. Around 70,000-80,000 people will be able to reside in Phase-II. A total of 60 blocks have already been built and are ready to be occupied. “There is no such project in the country that is as big as this one. Around 5000 workers from Bihar, Orissa and other states have been working here,” said Ashok.

Work on roads, drainage, cable and others are being carried out. The government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area to meet the drinking water needs. The State is also installing a special pipeline from Muthangi of Patancheru to Kollur. “The construction at the site is on par with private apartments and facilities like two sub-stations, two overhead tanks, three shopping complexes, 10 underground sumps, a police station, fire station, aanganwadi centre, milk booth, vegetable market and others,” Ashok.

State plans to divert Godavari water

Work on roads, drainage, cable and others are being carried out. The government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area to meet the drinking water needs. The State is also installing a special pipeline from Muthangi of Patancheru to Kollur.