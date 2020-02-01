Home States Telangana

State’s 2BHK houses in Kollur to be ready by May

17,000 houses, built in two phases, will accommodate around one lakh people; Poor living in Hyd, surrounding villages will get shelter

Published: 01st February 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Devarakadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy along with Mahabubnagar district collector D Ronald Rose hand out tokens to the beneficiaries of the double bedroom housing scheme

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The State government’s ambitious project to provide the poor with a house will be completed in four to five months, said the project manager. The Phase-I of the 2BHK (double bedroom) Housing Scheme in Kollur of Tellapur municipality will be ready by May while the Phase-II will be ready by June, said Project Manager G Ashok. Around 17,000 2BHK houses, which will accommodate close to a lakh people, will be constructed in the two phases. 

The State government’s  2BHK Housing Scheme aims at providing 100% subsidised housing to the poor. The government has planned this project in Kollur to provide houses for the poor living in Hyderabad and surrounding villages. The construction of the subsidised buildings in Kollur are being carried out by private agencies and are on par with private apartments. 

The 2BHK houses built in Kollur of Tellapur
municipality in Sangareddy district

“Many double bedroom works have completed and the contractor is expediting the works to complete it by May-end. All necessary arrangements for the residents are being made in the locality,” said Ashok. Phase-I has 14 blocks and around 10,000 families could reside in nine-storeyed buildings and every double bedroom is spread across 550 sqft, said officials. Phase-I works are being done by KBR Construction Company from Bengaluru. The project manager said they were setting up 38 lifts in 14 blocks of Phase-I. Shopping complex, schools, market and other facilities are also being constructed in Phase-I. 

Phase-II is being constructed across 120 acres in 117 blocks and around 1,566 double bedroom houses will be constructed here. Around 70,000-80,000 people will be able to reside in Phase-II. A total of 60 blocks have already been built and are ready to be occupied. “There is no such project in the country that is as big as this one. Around 5000 workers from Bihar, Orissa and other states have been working here,” said Ashok.

Work on roads, drainage, cable and others are being carried out. The government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area to meet the drinking water needs. The State is also installing a special pipeline from Muthangi of Patancheru to Kollur. “The construction at the site is on par with private apartments and facilities like two sub-stations, two overhead tanks, three shopping complexes, 10 underground sumps, a police station, fire station, aanganwadi centre, milk booth, vegetable market and others,” Ashok. 

State plans to divert Godavari water
Work on roads, drainage, cable and others are being carried out. The government is making arrangements to divert Godavari water to the area to meet the drinking water needs. The State is also installing a special pipeline from Muthangi of Patancheru to Kollur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kollur
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp