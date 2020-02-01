Telangana frontrunner in Sustainable Development Goals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the front runner in achieving 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Economic Survey said. The States/UTs were ranked based on their aggregate performance across the 16 SDGs. The SDG score varies from 0 to 100. A score of 100 implies that the States/UTs have achieved the targets set for 2030; a score of 0 implies that the particular State/UT is at the bottom of the table. States with scores equal to/greater than 65 are considered as frontrunners.

As per the SDG Index, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Sikkim, Chandigarh and Puducherry are the front runners, the survey said. The survey, however, pointed out that it is noteworthy that none of the States/UTs fall in the Aspirant category in 2019.