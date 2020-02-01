Traders slash chilli prices in Khammam by Rs 8,000 per quintal in a week

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Traders have drastically slashed Teja variety chilli prices in Khammam market to Rs 13,000 for a quintal on Thursday from Rs 21,000 a week ago. The reason? While the traders attribute it to import ban imposed by China due to the Coronavirus scare, farmers allege they are using the excuse of the disease to slash prices. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, China has put restrictions on importing all types of goods, traders said. This has hit the export of Teja chilli variety, which China buys in bulk to use in colours, medicines and to prepare oils.

In erstwhile Khammam district, 90 per cent of the farmers have been cultivating Teja variety chillis. This year, farmers in Khammam have cultivated the chilli variety across 51,150 acre of land and in Bhadradrikothaguden district, they have cultivated it across 31,000 acre. Chilli cultivation fell by a bit this year as compared to last year.T Laxminarasimha Rao, a trader, said China’s ban on import has impacted the Khammam chilli market as the country imports only Teja variety of chilli. “Thousands of quintals of Teja variety chilli is exported to China every year from Khammam market

The chilli is transported to Chennai and then shipped to China. Traders purchase about 30,000 to 40,000 bags of Teja variety chilli in Khammam market yard from December to May every year. Most of this is exported to China only.”Farmers, however, allege that the traders have colluded and purposely reduced prices, while falsely attributing it to Coronavirus. K Narasimha Rao, a farmer, said traders are spreading the wrong message among the farmers.