Train bogie gutted at Adilabad railway station

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Nizamabad range railway police booked unidentified persons on Friday for allegedly setting ablaze an empty bogie of the Adilabad-Parli Vaijnath Passenger train that was standing at Adilabad railway station. The cause of the fire is unknown and the loss of property is pegged at Rs 60 lakh.

According to the police, the passenger train was halted at Adilabad railway station on Wednesday night and was going to depart on 4 am on Thursday. “The accused set ablaze an extra bogie of the train, which was empty, around 12.15 am,” said B Pranay Kumar, sub-inspector, Nizamabad range railway police.

District Fire Officer B Keshavullu said that after receiving information about the fire around 12.40 am, the fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire with two fire tenders in four hours. The police are probing the incident. Despite a similar incident in 2015, when a few people burnt a bogie of a train, the railway protection force and railway authorities have not taken adequate measures to prevent such incidents. The station lacks CCTVs and a compound wall on one side of the tracks.