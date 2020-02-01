Home States Telangana

TS-bPass: State to adopt new building approval system soon

Applauding Hyderabad for bagging the top position at ‘City Momentum Index’, KTR said that real estate in Telangana has great potential due to two reasons — a stable government and able leadership. 

IT Minister KT Rama Rao gestures during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day CREDAI-Hyderabad Property Show on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing that TS-bPass will be launched in a couple of months to accelerate ease of real estate business in the State, MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the sector captains not to restrict themselves to just one part of Hyderabad but spread to other areas as well. Speaking at the 9th CREDAI-Hyderabad Property Show, the Minister stressed the need to focus on a module of self-regulation and environmental factors. Applauding Hyderabad for bagging the top position at ‘City Momentum Index’, KTR said that real estate in Telangana has great potential due to two reasons — a stable government and able leadership. 

As of now, the sector employs more than one lakh people in the State and with the government taking up steady infrastructure development work across the State, the real estate sector will see more opportunities to grow, the minister said. Encouraging the developers to take up projects at new locations, he said, “In Hyderabad, we want development of all regions — East, West, South and North. At present, developers are only focusing on the western part of Hyderabad. But they should come up with projects in other parts of the city as well. This will result in balanced growth of the city.” 

After the ‘stupendous’ success of TS-iPass, the State’s industrial policy, the government will soon have TS-bPass, Telangana State Building Permissions and Self Certification System, for building approval, the Minister said. “The government aims to ensure that people get building permissions in a time-bound manner and a corruption-free environment. The way TS-iPass has become a role model for the entire country, TS-bPass will also become one such model,” Rama Rao said.  

Metro services
Listing out development works taken up by the State government, he said that Metro services are being planned in Nagole-Falaknuma-Shamshabad sector, following which Hyderabad would become the second largest city in the country after Delhi in providing metro services. 

KTR asks builders to  minimise dust emissions

“India’s largest prototypes, Hyderabad Pharma City is being launched this year apart from Eastern & Northern - IT Parks & Electronic Manufacturing. In Warangal, we will be be developing Tech Mahindra, Cyient & other IT companies. All these works will give rise to the real estate sector boom.”

Urging the real-estate industry to take care of environment, he said, “We understand the water requirement of the sector and we would, therefore, request the real estate developers to use treated water and not fresh water. They should have a module to minimise dust emissions and also conduct water sprinkling. Additionally, CREDAI should issue directives to its members to follow best practices and ensure environmental protection and build great infrastructure.”

Key features of TS-bPass
n TS-bPass will allow citizens to construct houses through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards 
n If the extent of land is more, the town planning officer concerned is bound to approve the plan within 21 days
n Failing which the plan will be deemed to have been approved. 
n Under TS-bPass, official concerned must come back to the applicant within seven days to avoid action
n ULBs can take self-certification from building owners to issue permission with which they could raise housing loans
n A government employee may face dismissal under the new Act if he or she resorts to corruption

