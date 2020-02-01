Two die, three injured as car falls into canal

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two persons died and three were injured in a road accident at Gotta barrage in Hiramandalam after the car in which they were travelling fell into the Vamsadhara left canal in the early hours of Friday. The incident took place while they were on way to Visakhapatnam after attending a meeting in Centurion University near Parlakhemundi in Odisha.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan (32), a resident of Kakinada and B Chandra (45) a resident of Khammam and the injured have been identified as S Praveen, a resident of Kakinada, Maheswara Rao, a resident of Bobbili and PV Giri Prasad, a resident of Mogalturu. Pawn and Chandra were stuck in the car and died of suffocation and the other three managed to reach the bank.