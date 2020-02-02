Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act ignored in 2020 Budget: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation

Published: 02nd February 2020

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget, TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that the assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 were not considered in the sixth consecutive Budget. 

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Saturday after the presentation of the Union Budget, Nageswara Rao said that the Centre has not even released GST and other dues to the State. "We expected announcements in the Budget on Bayyaram Steel Factory, Railway coach factory and the Tribal University. But, the Centre has disappointed us," the TRS MP said.

Though the growth rate of State was 18 per cent, it has fallen to 9 per cent due to the faulty economic policies of the Union government, Nama alleged. He said that there was no clarity in the Union Finance Minister’s speech on how the Centre was going to double the income of the farmers. He added that there was no clarity even on the agriculture investment support and on distribution of fertilisers. He also expressed displeasure over no sanctioning of industrial corridors. 

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that though the State government completed the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in a record three years time to provide irrigation to 70 lakh acres, the Centre failed to consider the major project for Central funding. The people of the State hoped that the Centre would accord national project status either to Kaleshwaram or Palamuru-Rangareddy, he said.

