Asaduddin Owaisi visits Bidar prison; meets two held for sedition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi visited Bidar prison on Saturday morning to meet Fareeda Begum, the head of Shaheen Group of Schools, Bidar, and Najamunnisa, the mother of Class VI student who staged an anti-CAA play. On January 21, a play against CAA and NRC was staged at Shaheen School, Bidar. The police filed a sedition case against the head of the school and the child’s mother under various sections of the IPC. They were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. After meeting them in Bidar prison on Saturday, Owaisi, in a tweet, said, “In a condemnable incident, they were arrested by Bidar police for sedition in connection with a school play.

Fareeda madam is unwell & had to be administered glucose. Najamunnisa & her child lived alone as she’s a widow. The child is now being looked after by her landlord. We offered our support & encouragement in this difficult time.” The MIM president also met Superintendent of Police, Bidar, Sreedhara. Tweeting about it, he said, “Met with SP Bidar. We strongly objected to arrest & sedition charge for a school play. He said it’s under investigation & sedition maybe removed. I said this should’ve been done before arresting these women as they are local residents. How can a school play be a crime?”

Hyd MP says no to Mumbai’s ‘punishing signals’

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took objection to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s wish to emulate Mumbai Traffic Police’s way of mitigating noise pollution at traffic signals. In a video, the Mumbai Traffic Police is shown tackling the issue of loud honking of vehicles by forcing motorists to stay at a signal longer, if the decibel of the sound goes beyond the stipulated mark. On Friday, Rama Rao had suggested that this be done in Hyderabad as well. In a tweet, Owaisi told Rama Rao, “This is a primitive way of punishing entire traffic at a traffic signal because of few cars honking, @CommissionrGHMC @HYDTP should sanction new traffic signals which they have stopped... [sic]”