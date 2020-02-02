BJP meets Venkaiah Naidu, seeks action against TRS MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A BJP delegation from Telangana, led by party State chief K Laxman, submitted a representation to the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi on Saturday, seeking action against TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. The BJP leaders said that the ruling TRS party, during the entire course of municipal elections, had taken recourse to blatant misuse of power -- right from the stage of issuing notification till the last phase of elections to the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

They said that TRS MP K Keshava Rao represented the State of Andhra Pradesh and was illegally introduced into the elections as an ex-officio member in Tukkuguda. The leaders added that the BJP State unit has already filed a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC). They urged Venkaiah Naidu to refer the matter to the ethics committee of the Rajya Sabha to take action in this regard.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K Laxman briefed party’s national president JP Nadda about the BJP’s performance in the State. Laxman met Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the BJP’s performance in the recently concluded municipal polls.

for Union Budget Hyderabad: Lauding the Union Budget, BJP State President K Laxman said that the budget would help build a modern India. In a press release, he appreciated the Centre for prioritising Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development in the budget. “Welfare and development is balanced in this budget,” he said