Home States Telangana

BJP meets Venkaiah Naidu, seeks action against TRS MP

They said that TRS MP K Keshava Rao represented the State of Andhra Pradesh and was illegally introduced into the elections as an ex-officio member in Tukkuguda.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A BJP delegation from Telangana, led by party State chief K Laxman, submitted a representation to the Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu at New Delhi on Saturday, seeking action against TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao. The BJP leaders said that the ruling TRS party, during the entire course of municipal elections, had taken recourse to blatant misuse of power -- right from the stage of issuing notification till the last phase of elections to the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

They said that TRS MP K Keshava Rao represented the State of Andhra Pradesh and was illegally introduced into the elections as an ex-officio member in Tukkuguda. The leaders added that the BJP State unit has already filed a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC). They urged Venkaiah Naidu to refer the matter to the ethics committee of the Rajya Sabha to take action in this regard.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K Laxman briefed party’s national president JP Nadda about the BJP’s performance in the State. Laxman met Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the BJP’s performance in the recently concluded municipal polls.

for Union Budget Hyderabad: Lauding the Union Budget, BJP State President K Laxman said that the budget would help build a modern India. In a press release, he appreciated the Centre for prioritising Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development in the budget. “Welfare and development is balanced in this budget,” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp