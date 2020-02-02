Home States Telangana

LIC listing on stock market creates buzz

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget proposal to list the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could well be the sleeper of the season. 

Published: 02nd February 2020 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget proposal to list the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) could well be the sleeper of the season. The world’s largest life insurer by number of policies at over 300 million is fully owned by government and a public listing will increase transparency, accountability and governance. However, it’s currently a proposal and the government is yet to decide on the quantum of stake sale or by when it will hit the markets. 

For policyholders, as long as the sovereign guarantee on maturity proceeds and sum assured continues, there won’t be a risk. However, returns on schemes to policyholders may have to be moderated to increase profitability and to boost the technical reserves while facing shareholder and analyst scrutiny, says Joydeep K Roy, partner & leader, insurance at PWC, adding that another state-run insurer, GIC Re, where government offloaded part stake, saw improved transparency. 

For the government, the move will imply generous returns. The proposed IPO, when it comes, will probably be the biggest listing and is dubbed as India’s Aramco. Its assets under management stand at over `31.11 lakh crore. The government has to amend the LIC Act before taking the insurer, which enjoys over 68% market share, public. Considered the government’s cash cow, it often comes to the sovereign’s rescue, the most recent being bailing out IDBI Bank. “The listing of LIC would help bridge a gap in the fiscal deficit for FY21,” said Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities. LIC is also the largest investor in government securities; it invests over `50,000 crore in markets every year. 

