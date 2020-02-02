Locate units making plastic thinner than 50 microns: State to ULBs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Municipal Administration, Telangana, has instructed urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State to conduct a street-wise survey of their area and locate the units that manufacture plastic bags that are thinner than 50 microns.

The Central Government, in its 2016 Plastic Waste Management Rules, had banned the manufacture and usage of single-use plastic that is thinner than 50 microns. The State’s Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had implemented the same in 2016. However, many manufacturers are not adhering to the rules and plastic bags thinner than 50 microns are still openly used by small vendors and hawkers.

Commissioners of all ULBs, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), have been directed to follow the orders issued by the State in 2016 and submit a report on the action taken in the next 15 days.

Municipal officials who are supposed to oversee the implementation of the ban said they neither have the infrastructure nor the powers to make the ban a reality. They said they are “doing what they can do” but for making the ban a success, they need help and cooperation of other government departments. According to them, illegal manufacturing of low-quality plastic bags in and around the towns and cities needs to be controlled first — the powers to do which are with the Pollution Control Board.

The GHMC has proposed to ban the use of plastics bags completely irrespective of their thickness around two years ago and encourage the usage of cloth and jute bags. The proposal, however, remained only on paper. For namesake, GHMC officials conducted raids, ran campaigns and made the sale, use and circulation of these bags difficult. Over time, the raids stopped and the carry bags were back in circulation.

Plastic carry bags have become a major pollutant and their indiscriminate disposal has become an environmental threat. In each ULB, plastic waste contributes to a major portion of the non-recyclable waste, comprising mainly of plastic carry bags that are sold in grocery shops, poultry farms, fruits, vegetables and roadside vendors. These plastic bags take thousands of years to degrade and prevent water percolation into the soil along with other detrimental effects such as choking stormwater drains and nalas.

Civic officials say need PCB’s cooperation

According to officials, to make the plastic ban successful, illegal manufacture of low-quality plastic bags in and around towns and cities needs to be controlled first, the powers for which lie with the PCB.