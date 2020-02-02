Minor fire guts dry grass in Domalapenta forest range

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor fire broke out in Domalapenta forest range in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday afternoon. The man-made ground fire gutted dry grass in six hectares in the Nallamalla forest, officials said. “The fire might have started with a cigarette butt thrown by a tourist going to Srisailam. During February the grass is dry and so the fire can be ignited within minutes, with a slightest spark,” Joji, Nagarkurnool District Forest Officer, said. The forest officials with the help of base camp watchers in the Domalapenta Forest Range had put down the fire in 30 minutes.

According to forest officials, the fire started around 12:30 pm on Saturday noon. Within 30 minutes, the fire engulfed 6 hectares of forest land. “The fire was scattered. So it was easy for the forest officials to bring it down within minutes,” Joji said. However, there was no damage to trees or wildlife and only the dry grass had burnt, he said.