Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP leaders want a non-Hyderabadi as party chief

With speculation rife over appointment of new prez, aspirants begin lobbying for post.

Published: 02nd February 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Image for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A new demand has arisen among the State BJP leaders with regard to the selection of Telangana’s party chief. Some of the aspirants for the post have appealed to the party high command to choose a leader, who does not hail from Hyderabad, as the BJP’s newest State president. The previous BJP chiefs, including G Kishan Reddy, Bandaru Dattatreya, N Indrasena Reddy, and the incumbent president K Laxman, are based out of Hyderabad. 

With speculations rife over the high command’s decision of selecting a new president for the State BJP, several aspirants have intensified their efforts to get noticed by the higher-rung leaders of the saffron party. The issue of ‘lack of opportunities’ for non-Hyderabadi leaders cropped up during the course of their lobbying. If the party high command concedes to their demand, it would strengthen the hopes of leaders like Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister DK Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy.

“BJP in Telangana is popularly known as an urban party. We want to change this and we are taking this issue to the notice of the party high command. Our party has been getting stronger in the rural areas, and as a result, the State chief’s post must go to leaders in the rural areas,” said an aspirant for the post, on the condition of anonymity. The BJP leader added that they wished to take the party to the ground level. 
Meanwhile, the number of aspirants for the party chief post from the districts are increasing by the day. After close consideration of all the requests and demands of the leaders, the BJP high command is likely to make a decision on the appointment of the president after the Delhi Assembly elections.

Appointment of new chief after Delhi polls
After close consideration of all the requests and demands of the leadersthe BJP high command is likely to make a decision on the appointment of the president after the Delhi Assembly elections

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp