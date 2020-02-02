Telangana BJP leaders want a non-Hyderabadi as party chief

S Anil Kumar By

HYDERABAD: A new demand has arisen among the State BJP leaders with regard to the selection of Telangana’s party chief. Some of the aspirants for the post have appealed to the party high command to choose a leader, who does not hail from Hyderabad, as the BJP’s newest State president. The previous BJP chiefs, including G Kishan Reddy, Bandaru Dattatreya, N Indrasena Reddy, and the incumbent president K Laxman, are based out of Hyderabad.

With speculations rife over the high command’s decision of selecting a new president for the State BJP, several aspirants have intensified their efforts to get noticed by the higher-rung leaders of the saffron party. The issue of ‘lack of opportunities’ for non-Hyderabadi leaders cropped up during the course of their lobbying. If the party high command concedes to their demand, it would strengthen the hopes of leaders like Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former minister DK Aruna and former MP Jitender Reddy.

“BJP in Telangana is popularly known as an urban party. We want to change this and we are taking this issue to the notice of the party high command. Our party has been getting stronger in the rural areas, and as a result, the State chief’s post must go to leaders in the rural areas,” said an aspirant for the post, on the condition of anonymity. The BJP leader added that they wished to take the party to the ground level.

Meanwhile, the number of aspirants for the party chief post from the districts are increasing by the day. After close consideration of all the requests and demands of the leaders, the BJP high command is likely to make a decision on the appointment of the president after the Delhi Assembly elections.

