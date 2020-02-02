Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao terms 2020 Union Budget as 'anti-progressive'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government on Saturday calling the Budget 2020 “totally disappointing”. He said the inefficient financial management of the Centre would have an adverse impact on the State’s finance and planning.

Rao expressed anxiety that the Centre’s Budgetary allocations or lack thereof may adversely affect the development of Telangana, which is a progressive State. He alleged that the Centre has discriminated against Telangana by imposing severe cuts on funds to be released to the State.

The CM termed as atrocious the fact that the Centre had reduced the ratio of the State in Central taxes. Rao said this would lead to a scarcity of funds for welfare schemes and development programmes in the State.

The Chief Minister held a four-hour-long discussion with the senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday on the estimates of Union Budget proposals. "In 2019-20 financial year, Rs 19,718 crore was Telangana’s rightful due from the Centre. But in the revised estimates, it was reduced to Rs 15,987 crore. With this, in the present financial year, among the funds due from the Centre, there is a reduction of Rs 3,731 crore. The anticipation of obtaining Rs 19,718 crore had led to the State Financial planning going awry as the Centre imposed cuts in the release of funds to the State," he said.

Rao felt that reduction of the State’s share in Central taxes pointed to the inefficiency of the Union government. "The State received 18.9 per cent less tax share than the estimates. Normally, the difference is one or two per cent. The huge difference is due to the failure of the Centre in managing the economy," Rao said.

The Chief Minister said that the 2020-21 Budget proposals affected the State on two counts. "The Central tax share to the State was reduced from 42 to 41 per cent, as the Centre approved the FFC report. The share of TS too was reduced from 2.437 to 2.133 per cent now. This will result in a decrease of Rs 2,381 crore to the State in the divisible pool of Central taxes," the Chief Minister said.

"Huge reduction of funds to the State is nothing but discrimination against Telangana," Rao thundered and added that this would have an adverse impact on the State’s progress and planning. The Centre proposed to give Rs 16,726 crore in 2020-21 crore to the State.

However, Rao expressed doubts over realising the full amount this time too. "There is no match between Union budget estimates and actual fund releases to the State. If we believe in the words of the Central government, the State’s situation will be pathetic," Rao said. "Sankara giri maanyalu dikku avutundi," Rao remarked.

CHEATING IN GST

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was cheating the State with respect to the GST. The Centre had to give GST compensation to the States, whose revenue fell by 14 per cent. "The State has to receive Rs 1,137 crore GST compensation. But, there is no clarity about this in the Union Budget. There is a drastic cut in funds for ULBs. Telangana is in the process of rapid urbanisation. The cut in funds will affect TS urban areas badly. There is a cut of 14.3 per cent in funds to be allocated to urban local bodies from the Rs 1,037 crore to Rs 889 crore," Rao noted.

Rao also lamented that there was no mention in the Union Budget about the NITI Aayog recommendations for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha. There was no allocation to TS’ irrigation projects either, he said. Rao also deplored the fact that allocations to agriculture, education, health and rural development sectors were reduced in the Union Budget. “It is anti-progressive and will halt the progress of the country,” KCR felt.

The allocation to agriculture was reduced from 3.65 to 3.39 per cent, in case of health, the allocation was reduced from 2.24 per cent to 2.13 per cent. The budgetary allocation to rural development was reduced from 4.37 per cent to 3.94 per cent. Educational sector allocations were reduced from 3.37 per cent to 3.22 per cent this year, Rao observed.

