Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao takes to Twitter to express dissatisfaction over Union Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT, Industries and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao expressed displeasure over the Union Budget. Rama Rao was unhappy over the reduced allocations to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Using Twitter, KTR expressed his views on the Budget on Saturday. "Utterly disappointed with the #UnionBudget2020 While economic survey showcases Telangana as a performer & a progressive state, Reducing Telangana’s share in Central taxes is bound to impact the implementation of various development & welfare initiatives of the state government," (sic), Rama Rao tweeted.

In another tweet, KTR said: “The fact that the States’ share in Central taxes has gone down by an unprecedented 18.9% in FY 2019-20 proves how poorly the Union Govt is managing the economic affairs of the country. This is going to severely impact Telangana state’s planning #UnionBudget2020” (sic).

KTR said that though NITI Aayog had recommended Union government to extend financial assistance of Rs 24,000 crore to Telangana’s flagship initiatives Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha, unfortunately, the Union government did not allocate even a single rupee for them in the Budget.

“Telangana has submitted proposals to extend financial assistance for various irrigation projects and welfare initiatives. The Union Government, on the contrary, has resorted to massive budget cuts for various sectors like agriculture, education, healthcare, rural development etc,” the TRS working president opined.

KTR said that in 2019-20 Union Budget of Rs 1,037 crore was allocated for urban development in Telangana. However, in the current budget, it is reduced to Rs 889 crore. This will adversely impact Telangana’s plans of developing its towns and cities.

"None of the pending promises of AP Reorganisation Act have been kept and Telangana’s request to declare national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme or Palamuru-Rangareyddy Lift Irrigation project have also been ignored yet again in the Union Budget," Rama Rao said.

