Telangana startups laud Centre's decision on seed fund, deferment of Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Leaders in the area had earlier relayed their wish for some sort of funding mechanisms for early-stage startups, as many cannot sustain due to lack of funds. 

Published: 02nd February 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State’s startup ecosystem on Saturday appreciated the Central government’s decision to defer payments on Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and for allocating seed fund for early-stage startups. Leaders in the area had earlier relayed their wish for some sort of funding mechanisms for early-stage startups, as many cannot sustain due to lack of funds. 

Deepthi Ravula, CEO of We Hub said, "A lot of early-stage startups never make it to the next stage and most of them for a lack of funding do not get to create a prototype even. So seed fund for early-stage startups is a welcome move to enable more innovators to become entrepreneurs and should see a major uptick in the number of product-based startups."

TAGS
Employee Stock Ownership Plan Telangana startups Budget 2020 Budget Union Budget 2020 Union Budget
