Telangana to introduce 4-yr integrated BEd course this year

The State will introduce 4-year integrated BEd course in three model colleges in the State from this academic year (2020-21) on a pilot basis.

HYDERABAD:  The State will introduce 4-year integrated BEd course in three model colleges in the State from this academic year (2020-21) on a pilot basis.  If successful, it will be extended to other colleges including private colleges. 

The four-year programme is flexible. Students can opt for regular BA-B Ed, BSc-BEd or BCom-BEd courses.  “For instance, a student can choose BA course with history and political science along with pedagogy. For the first three years, the student will learn core subjects along with pedagogy. In the final year, they will be taught pedagogy in detail,” said T Papi Reddy, chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Over 19,000 students enrol for B.Ed course in Telangana every year. Seven government colleges offer 700 seats while in 211 private colleges the intake is 18,350. “Most private colleges that offer B. Ed courses do not provide adequate training and still offer degrees,” TSCHE sources said.  Osmania University will conduct TS Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2020 on May 23  for admission into both two-year and four-year regular courses in the State.  The 4-year integrated BEd course will be a challenge for private institutes. The 211 private institutes offering BEd courses in Telangana have to introduce BA, BSC and BCom courses or have to associate themselves with other institutes that offer mainstream BA, BSc and B.Com as the government has decided to introduce the four-year BEd programme, TSCHE officials said.

